Europe Investigates Chinese Wind Turbine Subsidies

Europe wants clean energy , but it's struggling to compete with the low cost of China 's green technology . The EU just announced it's investigating the subsidies received by Chinese wind turbine suppliers, which play a part in those low cost s. On today's episode, we speak with Margrethe Vestager , the Europe an Commissioner for Competition, about how the EU is trying to build and maintain a competitive green tech industry in the face of low-price Chinese imports. And we ask how the U.S.

's climate industrial policy fits into all this action

