Europe gives Elon Musk 24 hours to respond about Israel-Hamas war misinformation and violence on X, formerly Twitter

Thierry Breton, the European commissioner for the internal market, said in a letter addressed to Musk on Tuesday that his office has "indications" that groups are spreading misinformation and "violent and terrorist" content on X, and urged the billionaire to respond within a 24-hour period.

Failure to comply with the European regulations around illegal content could result in fines worth 6% of a company's annual revenue. Thierry Breton, the European commissioner for the internal market, said in a letter addressed to Musk on Tuesday that his office has "indications" that groups are spreading misinformation and "violent and terrorist" content on X, and urged the billionaire to respond within a 24-hour period.

The commissioner said that recent "changes in public interest policies" caused confusion in "many European users." Breton seemed to be referring to athat X made over the weekend to its public interest policy that influences whether the company decides to leave certain posts available for everyone to see despite the messages violating policy rules. headtopics.com

Breton said that he wants Musk to ensure that X's "systems are effective" and "report on the crisis measures taken to my team."

Read more:

CNBC »

Blinken walks back support for Israel-Hamas 'cease-fire' as Israel retaliates against Hamas invasionThe now-deleted post, which appeared on Blinken's X account late Sunday, described a conversation Blinken reportedly had with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Elon Musk’s X adds to fog of war at outset of Israel-Hamas conflictMisinformation has run rampant on Elon Musk’s social media platform X in the 48 hours since Hamas militants’ surprise attack on Israel, with users sharing false and misleading claims about the conflict and Musk himself pointing users to an account known for spreading misinformation.

Elon Musk Is Personally Undermining X’s Efforts to Curb Israel-Hamas War DisinformationX's Trust and Safety team says it's working to remove false information related to the Israel-Hamas war. Meanwhile, Elon Musk is sharing conspiracies and chatting with QAnon promoters.

Israel-Hamas conflict was a test for Elon Musk’s X, and it failedResearchers say changes to verification, safety policies make the site an unreliable source for news.

Elon Musk accuses Iran of 'stoking the fires of hatred' in Hamas invasion of IsraelMusk said Sunday that it is 'clear that the eradication of Israel is the actual goal.'

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Death toll nears 1,200, including 9 U.S. citizensIsrael formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following unprecedented attacks by Hamas that left hundreds dead.