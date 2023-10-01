Europe claims the Ryder Cup as U.S. overseas woes continue

The Americans haven’t won in Europe since 1993. They’ll try again in 2027, when Ireland hosts the event.

Five reasons the U.S. team struggles at European Ryder Cups Hoping to avoid any final day drama, Europe sent its heavyweights out early. To mount any sort of comeback — overcoming a final-day 5-point deficit, which had never been done before — the Americans would somehow have to navigate a gantlet of gunners that included Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy, all ranked in the top five in the world.They’d each performed admirably all week, contributing to 9 of Europe’s 10½ points heading into Sunday’s singles session. And they didn’t disappoint on Sunday.

Hovland gave the Europeans their first point of the day, disposing of Collin Morikawa, 4 and 3. The 26-year old Norwegian went 3-1-1 on the week. And McIlory, saying he was fueled by thea night earlier, picked up Europe’s second full point, disposing of Sam Burns 3 and 1.

“I was very focused.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

US Ryder Cup team smacked with illness to start sluggish Ryder CupTeam USA’s Ryder Cup team is off to a sluggish start, but it could be due to an illness spreading across the team.

Europe dominates U.S., ties best Ryder Cup startSpain's Jon Rahm propelled Europe to a 6 ½-1 ½ lead over the United States at the Ryder Cup on Friday, matching its largest advantage after the first day since 2004.

Ryder Cup: Europe storms out to record-tying leadBacked by a boisterous home crowd in Italy, the Europeans sweep the opening session for the first time and the Americans fail to win a match on the opening day

Europe looks to run it back, U.S. will shake things up on Ryder Cup Day 2It wasn't the start the Americans had hoped for in their quest to break their 30-year winless streak on European soil as Jon Rahm & Co. dominated Day 1. Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's matches at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Europe looks to run it back, U.S. will shake things up on Ryder Cup Day 2It wasn't the start the Americans had hoped for in their quest to break their 30-year winless streak on European soil as Jon Rahm & Co. dominated Day 1. Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's matches at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka suffer worst loss in Ryder Cup history as Europe keeps rollingScottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka were hammered by Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg 9&7 in Saturday foursomes, the worst loss in Ryder Cup history.

The Americans haven’t won in Europe since 1993. They’ll try again in 2027, when Ireland hosts the event.

Five reasons the U.S. team struggles at European Ryder Cups

Hoping to avoid any final day drama, Europe sent its heavyweights out early. To mount any sort of comeback — overcoming a final-day 5-point deficit, which had never been done before — the Americans would somehow have to navigate a gantlet of gunners that included Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy, all ranked in the top five in the world.They’d each performed admirably all week, contributing to 9 of Europe’s 10½ points heading into Sunday’s singles session. And they didn’t disappoint on Sunday.

Hovland gave the Europeans their first point of the day, disposing of Collin Morikawa, 4 and 3. The 26-year old Norwegian went 3-1-1 on the week. And McIlory, saying he was fueled by thea night earlier, picked up Europe’s second full point, disposing of Sam Burns 3 and 1.

“I was very focused. I let it fuel me,” McIlroy, who finished the week with a 4-1 record, said of Saturday’s incident, in which a celebrating U.S. caddie appeared to disrupt his putt preparations on the 18th green. “I didn’t let it take way from what’s been a fantastic week. I used that little incident last night to my advantage.”As the first match of the day, Scottie Scheffler was best positioned to send a message to his teammates on the course by putting an early point on the board. Rahm and Scheffler traded blows from the first tee box, and Scheffler took a lead with birdies on Nos. 14 and 15.He’d been having a tough time in Rome and didn’t lead for a single time in three matches over the course of the first two days, which included a 9 and 7 defeat alongside playing partner Brooks Koepka Saturday, the largest foursome loss the Ryder Cup had ever seen.

On Sunday, the top-ranked player in the world played inspired down the stretch, but Rahm, who turned in a series of clutch shots for three days, managed a birdie to tie the match. Rahm finished the Ryder Cup 2-0-2.

“I’m obviously a little upset with how it finished, but I fought pretty hard today,” said Scheffler, who was 0-2-2 in Rome. “The team needed a full point, and I wasn’t able to get that done, which is obviously pretty disappointing.Tyrrell Hatton’s 3 and 2 win over American Brian Harman in the session’s sixth match gave the Europeans 14 points and meant the Americans needed to run the table in the final rematches.

The Ryder Cup nearly ended 30 minutes earlier. Europe led 14-9 and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, trailing by one, had a chance to tie Max Homa on No. 18. Homa took an unplayable lie in the rough along a greenside bunker, giving Fitzpatrick a big window. But Fitzpatrick missed a 21-foot birdie putt, and Homa buried his 7½-footer to push the hole and give Homa the match, 1-up. Homa called it “an out-of-body experience.”

Despite the long odds to start the day, the Americans still showed plenty of fight. For a chunk of the afternoon, the U.S. held six leads with two ties on the board. Xander Schauffele at one point won three straight holes, as did Homa. Patrick Cantlay picked up the first full U.S. point of the day, topping Justin Rose, 2 and 1. Justin Thomas showed a passion that was largely absent from the American squad the first two days, and Koepka had no problem with Ludvig Aberg, the 23-year old Swede, winning 3 and 2.The U.S. team had hoped to bring some momentum into the day, after finally showing signs of life in Saturday’s afternoon round. The Americans stumbled out of the gate in Rome, going winless in Friday’s opening foursome session. But they won three fourball matches to close Day 2, capped by