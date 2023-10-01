Europe claims Ryder Cup, but United States makes it interesting with late rally

Tommy Fleetwood won the decisive half-point for Europe with multiple matches still remaining on the course. Europe needed to win 14½ points to claim the Cup, and came into Sunday needing just four points from 12 matches.The United States managed to salvage some dignity on Sunday, but leaves the week with a deep sense of what-if, and going forward, some significant trepidation given the deep strength of the European team.

Captains Luke Donald of Europe and Zach Johnson of the United States each brought 12 of the finest golfers on the planet to Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, teams comprised of major champions and untested rookies alike. Europe held control for almost the entirety of the tournament, but the United States found its footing for a moment on Sunday afternoon.

In the end, though, Europe came through from every angle, from top dogs to young rookies. Here's how the entire week shook out.The United States won the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits by a decisive 19-9 margin, a beatdown so thorough that there was talk Europe might be done for a generation.

With Ryder Cup legends Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter on the back nine of their careers, there seemed to be no depth on the European side beyond Rahm and McIlroy.

The United States, on the other hand, boasted a deep roster that included Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. Scottie Scheffler, at that point, hadn’t even won a tournament, and he was the United States’ 12th man.

But a series of unexpected and unpredictable factors wreaked havoc on the United States’ Ryder hopes. First, LIV Golf rose up and plucked several in-their-prime golfers off the PGA Tour; Johnson and DeChambeau lost their easy pathway into the Ryder Cup as a result. At the same time, young European players, most notably Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick, leveled up while McIlroy and Rahm showed no signs of fading.

The built-in advantage of playing a home match helped the European cause. Many of the Europeans have had success at Marco Simone during the Italian Open; Robert MacIntyre and Nicolai Hojgaard won it in recent years, and Fitzpatrick and Fleetwood have finished as runners-up.

Most of the United States players, by contrast, got their first look at Marco Simone just a few weeks ago, and some didn’t even make the trip. (Jordan Spieth had an excuse, having just welcomed his new daughter to the world.) Most U.S. players also took several weeks off prior to the Ryder; one who didn’t, Max Homa, was the Americans’ best player.

Ryder Cup captains’ picks always carry a touch of controversy, but this year brought more than most, as Johnson selected Justin Thomas for the team despite the fact that many others, including Keegan Bradley, had posted much better seasons. Johnson said he picked Thomas for his motivating effect on the team room, but the suspicion that Thomas was picked because he’s part of golf’s “cool kids” club loomed large over the team.

Once both teams arrived in Rome, the gamesmanship truly began. Koepka, the only LIV player to make either team, insisted that few players could handle the pressure of a putt to win the Ryder Cup. McIlroy, speaking of LIV, noted that this would be the week in which most LIV players realized what they had sacrificed by jumping to the upstart league. Johnson, in an ominous sign, was startled