Euro zone economy likely contracted in Q3

A steel worker of ThyssenKrupp walks in front of a blast furnace at a ThyssenKrupp steel factory in Duisburg, western Germany, November 14, 2022.

But that was below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction for a fourth consecutive month, albeit just ahead of a preliminary estimate of 47.1. "The HCOB Composite PMI for the euro zone did rebound a bit. However, we can't jump on the hope train yet. Blame it on new business, which is plummeting especially in Germany and France," said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.

A PMI covering the bloc's dominant services industry remained sub-50 for a second month but did rise to 48.7 from 47.9. The flash estimate was 48.4.remained mired in a deep and broad-based downturn last month as demand shrank at a pace rarely surpassed since the data was first collected in 1997.

"There is still a frenzy for workers in the services sector. Indeed, euro zone firms bulked up their teams at a faster pace than in August. That is a head-turner, considering new business is in the doldrums," added de la Rubia. headtopics.com

