Euro Retreats vs. US Dollar as European Stocks Extend Optimism

The Euro retreats modestly vs. the US Dollar. European stocks extend the weekly optimism on Wednesday. US Producer Prices, Retail Sales take centre stage. The Euro (EUR) loses some upside momentum against the US Dollar (USD), motivating EUR/USD to give away part of the recent strong gains and revisit the 1.0870 zone on Wednesday. On the flip side, the Greenback appears mildly bid in the low 104.

00s as investors continue to digest Tuesday’s below-consensus US inflation figures and the subsequent steep sell-off in the USD Index (DXY). The so-far lacklustre advance in the Greenback comes amidst the absence of direction in US yields across the curve, as cautiousness remains high in light of the upcoming release of further inflation measures, this time from Producer Prices, as well as Retail Sales for the month of October. The publication of weaker-than-expected US CPI reignited speculation of potential interest rate cuts by the Fed, most likely around the summer of 202

United States Headlines Read more: FXSTREETNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYFX: US Dollar Index (DXY) Update: US Dollar Retreats with GBP/USD Eyeing a Trendline BreakThe US Dollar Index faced selling pressure today as US Yields retreated from recent highs. GBPUSD benefitted with a deeper recovery for Cable looking more likely. Can UK Employment data help facilitate a trendline break?

Source: DailyFX | Read more »

INVESTİNGCOM: Dollar retreats after CPI release; euro gains ahead of ECB decision By Investing.comDollar retreats after CPI release; euro gains ahead of ECB decision

Source: Investingcom | Read more »

DAİLYFX: Euro Price Outlook: Weak Euro Buoyed by Dollar Selloff, Lower YieldsThe euro has encountered numerous challenges but the recent dollar selloff extends the relief rally seen in EUR/USD . EUR/GBP vulnerable to further decline ahead of UK GDP

Source: DailyFX | Read more »

INVESTİNGCOM: Dollar bounces, euro heavy on US/euro zone growth outlook divergenceDollar bounces, euro heavy on US/euro zone growth outlook divergence

Source: Investingcom | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: Forex Today: Dollar retreats, as markets cheer China optimism ahead of US dataHere is what you need to know on Friday, September 15: A risk-on market profile remains heading into the Euro pean session, as Asian markets tracked th

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

DAİLYFX: Dollar Index (DXY) Retreats Helping USD/JPY Tick Lower, 145.00 Incoming?USD/JPY Continues to edge lower as last week's bond buying spree from the BoJ appears to have run its course. Are we finally in for a retracement?

Source: DailyFX | Read more »