Euro puts some distance from recent YTD lows around 1.0470

Stocks in Europe open Wednesday’s session with losses.The USD Index (DXY) hovers around the 107.00 region.The ADP report and ISM Services PMI take centre stage in the US.On the USD-side of the equation, the Greenback clings to the 107.00 region following Tuesday’s new 2023 tops in the 107.30-107.

On the downside, the loss of the 2023 low of 1.0448 (October 3) should prompt EUR/USD to meet the next support at the round level of 1.0300 prior to minor support at the weekly lows of 1.0290 (November 30 2022) and 1.0222 (November 21 2022).

However, it is critical to remember that as long as the EUR/USD remains below the 200-day SMA, the possibility of more negative pressure exists.The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. headtopics.com

The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa.

Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. headtopics.com

