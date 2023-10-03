Euro parity is back on the dial for FX markets

The euro, trading at its lowest levels of this year near$1.05 , fell 3% versus the dollar in the third quarter. It is poised for a third straight year of losses.

Morgan Stanley chief Europe economist Jens Eisenschmidt said besides being more exposed to energy shocks, the euro area is also more exposed to geopolitical risk than the United States. On the trade-weighted index closely followed by the ECB, the euro fell just 0.9% last quarter and is roughly 2% higher compared to where it ended 2022 ., the ECB said it was watching the currency because of its impact on inflation but did not target a specific level.For ING currency strategist Francesco Pesole, another warning sign is Italy.

For sure, euro weakness could be limited if the U.S. economy slows along with inflation, which could take the shine off a dollar at 10-month highs versus a basket of peers . But "you can see euro-dollar at parity if the U.S. economy starts to weaken but inflation is sticky - though that is a risk not our baseline," he said.Investors have held bets on euro strength for some time and latest positioning data shows a net long position worth $13 billion. A further unwind could exacerbate downward momentum. headtopics.com

