Euro Jumps as US Dollar Drops on Weaker-than-Expected Services Sector Activity

The Euro jumps on Wednesday with the US Dollar dropping across the board. The unexpected decline of the US ISM Services PMI has eased concerns about a hawkish turn by the Fed. Earlier on Wednesday Eurozone CPI reflected softer-than-expected price pressures in March. The Euro is going through a sharp recovery in Wednesday’s US trading session.

The pair has rallied about 60 pips following weaker-than-expected US services sector’s activity, which has eased fears of a hawkish steer by the Federal Reserve. Data released by ISM Insitute revealed that business activity in the services sector slowed down to 51.4 in March from 52.6 in the previous month, against expectations of a slight acceleration to 52.7. Beyond that, the Prices Paid sub-index has dropped to 53.4 from 58.6 in February and 64 in January confirming the disinflationary trend in the secto

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian Dollar bounces up as weak US services data hits US DollarCanadian Dollar bounces up with the US Dollar retreating on downbeat US data.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Dollar Tree to Close 370 Family Dollar Locations and 30 Dollar Tree StoresDollar Tree, the discount variety store chain, plans to close 370 Family Dollar locations and 30 Dollar Tree stores due to difficulties in maintaining the value of both brands. The company aims to improve profitability and unlock value at Family Dollar.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Australian Dollar recovers recent losses amid stronger CNY, weaker US DollarThe Australian Dollar (AUD) starts the week by recovering its recent losses registered in the previous session.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Australian Dollar loses ground amid stronger US Dollar after mixed data on ThursdayThe Australian Dollar (AUD) depreciates for the second consecutive session on Friday, as the US Dollar (USD) strengthened following mixed S&P preliminary Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data and robust weekly Jobless Claims from the United States (US).

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Australian Dollar advances amid stable US Dollar, with attention on Fed policy decisionThe Australian Dollar (AUD) has rebounded from intraday losses and is striving to shift into positive territory on Wednesday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

8 ON YOUR SIDE: Family Dollar, Dollar Tree closing 1,000 storesMontgomery, Alabama

Source: ALNewsNetwork - 🏆 583. / 51 Read more »