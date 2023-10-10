Euro 2028 to be held in UK and the island of Ireland, with Turkey and Italy co-hosting 2032 edition

The UK and the Republic of Ireland have been confirmed as co-hosts of Euro 2028, with the European Championships tournament in 2032 being held in both Italy and Turkey, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said on Tuesday.

The bid from the UK and the island of Ireland stood unopposed after Turkey decided to withdraw its entry in order to co-host Euro 2032 with Italy. Euro 2028 will be held across 10 venues – six in England, one in Wales, one in Scotland, one in Northern Ireland and one in the Republic of Ireland.

