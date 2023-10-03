EUR/USD to target additional gains to the low 1.06s on a move through 1.0540/1.0550

Spot looks heavily oversold on the longer run chart and short-term patterns do suggest the potential for gains to pick up form support at 1.0450 where the market has based this week.

EUR gains through 1.0540/1.0550 in the next day or so would be supportive and target additional gains to the low 1.06s.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.

EUR/USD gained traction and rose above 1.0500 following a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. Ahead of the ADP private sector employment and the ISM Services PMI data from the US, the US Dollar stays on the back foot and helps the pair stay in positive territory.

