EUR/USD: The wait for a trend reversal is likely to continue

the pair’sI still doubt that the current USD strength will last. On the one hand, some indicators certainly suggest that interest rate hikes are taking effect. On the other hand, various central banks have recently argued that the transmission may be delayed.

EUR/USD remains on the defensive around 1.0470 amid a US Dollar upside consolidation. The pair's rebound appears capped by firmer US Treasury bond yields, in the face of hawkish Fed bets. Traders look to ECB Lagarde's speech and EU data ahead of the US ADP jobs report.

GBP/USD is consolidating in a narrow band below 1.2100 in the European morning on Wednesday. The extremely oversold RSI on the daily chart holds back bearish traders from placing fresh bets. However, the divergent Fed-BoE policy outlooks support prospects for an extension of the declining trend. headtopics.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bearish trend resumesThe EUR/USD lost over a hundred pips on Monday, resuming the downside that started on Friday's American session, dropping below 1.0500 to hit multi-mo

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Sinks to Support, Hangs on For Dear Life, EUR/GBP StuckThis article offers a detailed analysis of EUR/USD and EUR/GBP, considering both fundamental and technical aspects. It investigates essential factors that are likely to drive price changes in the upcoming trading sessions.

EUR/USD slides below 1.0500 amid rising US yields, hawkish Fed commentsThe Euro (EUR) losses traction gains the US Dollar (USD) in early morning trading during the North American session, after hitting a daily high of 1.0

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears hold the grip ahead of PowellThe EUR/USD pair resumed its decline on Monday, following a modest uptick at the beginning of the day. The pair peaked at 1.0591 ahead of London’s op

EUR/USD Price Analysis: A visit to the YTD low looms closerEUR/USD leaves behind a two-day recovery and shifts its attention to the downside and the 1.0500 neighbourhood on Monday. If bears remain in control,

EUR/USD: Return below 1.05 inevitable if NFP surprises to the uspsideEUR/USD resumes the downside to start the last quarter of the year. Economists at Société Générale analyze the pair’s outlook outlook. Seasonality bea