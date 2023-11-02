EUR/USD reclaimed the 1.0600 mark, Eurozone PMI, US data loom

On the Euro front, European Central Bank (ECB) vice president Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday that the recent CPI data suggested a fall in Eurozone inflation and it was good news for the ECB. Additionally, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel said on Tuesday that the ECB must keep the rate higher for longer since inflation in the eurozone has not been conquered despite a large drop in the last year.

United States Headlines Read more: FXSTREETNEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FXSTREETNEWS: EUR/USD gains traction near 1.0600, eyes on US NFP dataThe EUR/USD pair surges above 1.0580 during the early Asian session on Thursday.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls fight to retain controlThe EUR/USD pair extended its weekly gains, trading as high as 1.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: EUR/USD: A push above 1.07 should bolster the Euro’s undertone a little moreEUR/USD pushes higher to upper 1.06s. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: EUR/USD: Failure to reclaim 50-DMA at 1.0660 could mean persistence in declineEUR/USD advances for third day. Economists at Société Générale analyze the pair’s outlook.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: EUR/USD Price Analysis: Immediately to the upside aligns 1.0700- EUR/USD advances further and retests the 1.0670/75 band. - Further gains could see the 1.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕

FXSTREETNEWS: EUR/USD seen navigating a broad 1.0450-1.0730 near termUOB Group’s Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang suggests EUR/USD could trade within the 1.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more ⮕