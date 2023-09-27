EUR/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to halt the losing streak near 1.0500

EUR/USD attempts to snap the losing streak that began on September 19, hovering around 1.0500 psychological level during the Asian session on Thursday If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned.

The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

EUR/USD Price Analysis: A drop to 1.0516 looms closerEUR/USD maintains the bearish pressure well in place and prints new six-month lows in the 1.0570/65 band on Tuesday. If the pair breaches this level i

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extends its downside above 1.0550 amid oversold RSIThe EUR/USD pair remains under selling pressure for the seventh consecutive day during the early European session on Wednesday. The pair posts its low

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further retracements in storeEUR/USD keeps the selling pressure well in place for the 7th session in a row on Wednesday, printing new six-month lows around 1.0530 . The continuati

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Bears Keenly Eye 1.05EUR/USD slumped to its lowest levels since mid-March after more aggressive monetary policy statements from the Fed’s Kashkari and dwindling German consumer confidence.

EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers maintain the pressure as fears prevailThe EUR/USD pair extended its decline to fresh multi-month lows on Wednesday, as a prevalent dismal mood kept fueling US Dollar demand. The pair bott

EUR/USD unlikely to test last year’s low of 0.95EUR/USD has retreated from a high of 1.12 in mid-July to levels below 1.06. Economists at ANZ Bank analyze the pair’s outlook outlook. Better prospect

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.