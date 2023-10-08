EUR/USD Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable near mid-1.0500s amid geopolitical tensions

EUR/USD retreats from over a one-week high amid reviving demand for the safe-haven USD. The technical setup still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further decline. Any strength beyond 1.0600 is likely to remain capped near the ascending channel barrier. od, or over a one-week high touched on Friday.
0500 psychological mark, however, could act as immediate support and help limit the downside for spot prices. A convincing break below the said handle will reaffirm the bearish outlook and make the EUR/USD pair vulnerable to retesting the YTD low, around the 1.0450-1.0445 region touched last week.
Euro Q4 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP & EUR/JPY at Critical JunctureThis article presents an in-depth analysis of euro’s technical outlook, covering EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and EUR/JPY. It provides valuable insights into price action dynamics, highlighting key levels to wat