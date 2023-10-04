EUR/USD Price Analysis: Outlook remains bearish below the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD adds to Wednesday’s recovery attempt past 1.0500. Immediate resistance emerges around 1.0620. itially retarget the minor barrier at 1.0617 (September 29) ahead of the weekly peak of 1.0767 (September 12). Meanwhile, further losses remain on the table as long as the pair navigates the area below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.0824. EUR/USD daily chart EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.

EUR/USD adds to Wednesday’s recovery attempt past 1.0500. Immediate resistance emerges around 1.0620. itially retarget the minor barrier at 1.0617 (September 29) ahead of the weekly peak of 1.0767 (September 12). Meanwhile, further losses remain on the table as long as the pair navigates the area below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.0824. EUR/USD daily chart EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.0512 Today Daily Change 30 Today Daily Change % 0.08 Today daily open 1.0504 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0626 Daily SMA50 1.0788 Daily SMA100 1.0847 Daily SMA200 1.0827 Levels Previous Daily High 1.0532 Previous Daily Low 1.0451 Previous Weekly High 1.0656 Previous Weekly Low 1.0488 Previous Monthly High 1.0882 Previous Monthly Low 1.0488 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0501 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0482 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.046 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0415 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0379 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0541 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0577 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0622

