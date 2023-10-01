EUR/USD Price Analysis: Not out of the woods yet, remains vulnerable to slide further

The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) trigger a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, which continues to underpin the US Dollar (USD).

Some follow-through selling below the daily low, around the 1.0555 area, will reaffirm the negative bias and drag spot prices back below the 1.0500 psychological mark, or the lowest level since January touched last week. The latter coincides with the lower end of the aforementioned trend channel and should act as a pivotal point. A convincing break below will, in turn, set the stage for an extension of the downward trajectory towards testing the 1.0400 round figure.

AUD/USD is falling back toward 0.

The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) trigger a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, which continues to underpin the US Dollar (USD). Apart from this, expectations that additionalrate hikes may be off the table for now act as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair. That said, the risk-on impulse holds back traders from placing fresh bets around the safe-haven Greenback and lends some support to spot prices.

From a technical perspective, the recent downfall witnessed over the past two-and-half months or so has been along a downward-sloping channel and points to a well-established short-term downtrend. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the dailyhas also recovered from the oversold territory and favours bearish traders. This, along with the occurrence of a death cross, suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside.

Some follow-through selling below the daily low, around the 1.0555 area, will reaffirm the negative bias and drag spot prices back below the 1.0500 psychological mark, or the lowest level since January touched last week. The latter coincides with the lower end of the aforementioned trend channel and should act as a pivotal point. A convincing break below will, in turn, set the stage for an extension of the downward trajectory towards testing the 1.0400 round figure.

On the flip side, the 1.0600 mark, closely followed by Friday's swing high, around the 1.0615 region, should cap the immediate upside for the EUR/USD pair. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering rally and lift spot prices towards the trend-channel barrier, currently pegged near the 1.0700 round figure. Some follow-through buying, meanwhile, will suggest that the pair has bottomed out and shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

AUD/USD falls toward 0.6400 amid mixed markets, light trading

AUD/USD is falling back toward 0.6400 in the Asian session on Monday, The pair failed to find any inspiration from the mostly upbeat Chinese business PMIs. A fresh uptick in the US Treasury bond yields and a mixed mood are weighing on the Aussie amid a China holiday.

USD/JPY hits fresh 11-month highs, approaches key 150.00 level

USD/JPY is extending gains toward 150.00, flirting with fresh 11-month highs in Asian trading on Monday. The pair is supported by the renewed upswing in the US Treasury bond yields and dovish BoJ commentary. However, Japanese FX intervention risks mount.

Gold moves below $1,850 on market caution, Fed Powell speech eyed

Gold extends its losing streak that began on September 25, trading lower around $1,840 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Monday. China’s Manufacturing PMI data was released over the weekend, which showed improvement into positive territory but failed to provide any support for the XAU/USD price.DOT confirms trend reversal, eyes retest of $5 after reclaiming key hurdle

Polkadot price seems to be ending its downtrend after shedding 92.91% in the last two years from its all-time high of $55.09. In the last three days, DOT has inflated by 3.3%, breaching a declining trendline and confirming the potential start of an uptrend.

Week ahead – Dollar shines ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

Dollar cruises higher, nonfarm payrolls on Friday will be crucial for this rally. Early indicators point to another solid month for the US labor market. Central bank decisions in Australia and New Zealand will also be in focus.