EUR/USD Price Analysis: Gains traction above the 1.0500 mark, German trade data looms

EUR/USD gains traction for two straight days amid the USD softness. The major pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour EMAs with a non-directional RSI. The immediate resistance level for EUR/USD is located at 1.0543; the first support level is seen at 1.0488. The EUR/USD pair gains momentum during the early European session on Thursday.Market players await the German Trade Balance for August, which is expected to decline to €15B from the previous reading of €15.9B. The major pair currently trades around 1.0525, up 0.20% on the day. According to the four-hour chart, the EUR/USD pair holds below the 50- and 100-hour Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) with a downward slope, which means the path of least resistance for the pair is to the downside. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is located in the 40-60 zone, indicating a non-directional movement in the major pair. That being said, the immediate resistance level for EUR/USD is located near the 50-hour EMA at 1.0543. The additional upside filter will emerge near the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band at 1.0565. Any follow-through buying above the latter will see a rally to 1.0600, representing the confluence of the 100-hour EMA and a psychological round mark. Further north, the cross will challenge the next hurdle at 1.0635 (a low of September 14), followed by 1.0670 (a high of September 22), and finally at a psychological figure at 1.0700. On the downside, the first support level is seen at a low of September 27 at 1.0488. The next contention to watch is near a low of October 3 at 1.0448. The next downside stop is located at 1.0433 (the lower limit of the Bollinger Band). A decisive break below the latter will see a drop to a round mark at 1.0400. EUR/USD four-hour chart EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.0522 Today Daily Change 0.0018 Today Daily Change % 0.17 Today daily open 1.0504 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0626 Daily SMA50 1.0788 Daily SMA100 1.0847 Daily SMA200 1.0827 Levels Previous Daily High 1.0532 Previous Daily Low 1.0451 Previous Weekly High 1.0656 Previous Weekly Low 1.0488 Previous Monthly High 1.0882 Previous Monthly Low 1.0488 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0501 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0482 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.046 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0415 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0379 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0541 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0577 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0622

