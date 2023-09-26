EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extends its downside above 1.0550 amid oversold RSI

The EUR/USD pair remains under selling pressure for the seventh consecutive day during the early European session on Wednesday. The pair posts its low If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned.

EUR/USD Price Analysis: A drop to 1.0516 looms closerEUR/USD maintains the bearish pressure well in place and prints new six-month lows in the 1.0570/65 band on Tuesday. If the pair breaches this level i

EUR/USD languishes near its lowest level since March, trades just above mid-1.0500sThe EUR/USD pair enters a bearish consolidation phase and oscillates in a narrow range near its lowest level since March 16, around the 1.0555 area to

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Holds ground above 149.00 aligned to high since NovemberUSD/JPY hovers slightly below the high since November, trading around 149.10 psychological level during the Asian session on Wednesday. Market caution

USD/INR Price Analysis: Sticks to modest intraday gains above 83.00 amid stronger USDThe USD/INR pair regains positive traction on the first day of a new week and moves away from a nearly three-week low, around the 82.80-82.75 region t

EUR/USD consolidates around mid-1.0600s, bears retain control near multi-month lowThe EUR/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on the first day of a new week and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around mid-1.0600s

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro shows no signs of life ahead of ECB Pres. Lagarde speechFollowing a quiet Asian session, EUR/USD started to edge lower and broke below 1.0650 in the European morning. The pair's technical outlook suggests t

