EUR/USD Loses Ground Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions in the Middle East

EUR/USD loses ground possibly due to the escalated geopolitical tensions in the Middle East . US Initial Jobless Claims increased to 221K against the expected 214K. Eurozone Retail Sales (YoY) is expected to decrease by 1.3% in February, compared to 1.0% prior. EUR/USD persists in its downward movement that commenced on Thursday, edging closer to 1.0830 during Friday's Asian trading hours.

The US Dollar (USD) remains bolstered by market caution, likely influenced by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This increase in tension comes in the wake of Iran's pledge to retaliate against Israel's assault on Iran's embassy in Syria, resulting in the fatalities of Iranian military personnel. Furthermore, reports highlighting heightened threats against Israeli embassies in the United States (US) by Iran have intensified market apprehension

