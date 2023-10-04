EUR/USD: Gains through 1.0540/1.0545 may signal a push to the low 1.06s – Scotiabank

price action is flat but moderate EUR gains from the early week low do point to some – potential – strength (it’s all relative) in the EUR, with a bullish ‘morning star’ signal on the daily chart. EUR gains through 1.0540/1.0545 short-term trend resistance may signal a push to the low 1.06s. Support is 1.0480/1.0490 and 1.0450. See:EUR/USD may lack enough buyers above the 1.0530/1.

price action is flat but moderate EUR gains from the early week low do point to some – potential – strength (it’s all relative) in the EUR, with a bullish ‘morning star’ signal on the daily chart. EUR gains through 1.0540/1.0545 short-term trend resistance may signal a push to the low 1.06s. Support is 1.0480/1.0490 and 1.0450. See:EUR/USD may lack enough buyers above the 1.0530/1.0550 area – ING

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

EUR/USD: Any gains above 1.05 look hard to sustainEUR/USD continues to move below the 1.05 level. Economists at ING analyze the pair’s outlook. EUR/USD in the soft side of a 1.04-1.06 range over the c

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Gains traction above the 1.0500 mark, German trade data loomsThe EUR/USD pair gains momentum during the early European session on Thursday. Market players await the German Trade Balance for August, which is expe

EUR/USD: Downward pressure alleviated above 1.0545 – UOBThe selling pressure in EUR/USD appears mitigated above 1.0545, note Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Grou

EUR/USD cycling 1.05, EU Retail Sales & US ADP Employment Change both miss the markThe EUR/USD clipped into a fresh daily high of 1.0532 on Wednesday after catching a bounce out of Tuesday's flat range, but Euro (EUR) upside remains

EUR/USD short term rally still expected to fail [Video]Short Term Elliott Wave in EUR/USD suggests cycle from 8.30.2023 high is in progress as a 5 waves impulse. Down from 8.30.2023 high, wave ((i)) ended

US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPYDevelopments on the technical charts indicate that the USD’s rally is beginning to show tentative signs of fatigue, pointing to a minor pause in the near term. What is the outlook for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY?