EUR/USD Forecast: Euro needs to stabilize above 1.0500 to correct higher

23 at 1.0460, however, the pair staged a recovery toward 1.0500 in the early European session.Investors will continue to keep a close eye on US yields. A sharp downward correction in the US yield could trigger a USD sell-off and help EUR/USD stretch higher.1.0500 (lower limit of the descending regression channel) aligns as immediate resistance for EUR/USD. If the pair managed to stabilize above that level, it could correct higher toward 1.

Investors will continue to keep a close eye on US yields. A sharp downward correction in the US yield could trigger a USD sell-off and help EUR/USD stretch higher.1.0500 (lower limit of the descending regression channel) aligns as immediate resistance for EUR/USD. If the pair managed to stabilize above that level, it could correct higher toward 1.0540 (20-perios Simple Moving Average (SMA), mid-point of the descending channel) and 1.0570-1.0580 (upper limit of the descending channel, 50-period SMA).

Following a quiet opening to the week, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained traction and climbed to a multi-year high of 4.7% on Monday. In turn, the(USD) rally picked up steam and forced EUR/USD to stay on the back foot. The upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI also provided a boost to the USD and further weighed on the pair.The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).Early Tuesday, European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane said that more work needs to be done as they are still far away from the inflation target. Meanwhile, ECB Governing Council Gediminas Šimkus said that they need to keep the policy rates restrictive to tame. These comments helped the Euro find a foothold in the European morning.will feature JOLTS Job Openings data for August. Markets expect the data to hold steady at around 8.8 million. A disappointing reading below 8.5 million could point to looser conditions in the labor market and hurt the USD.

EUR/USD rose toward 1.0500 in the European morning on Monday but struggled to gather bullish momentum. The cautious market stance makes it difficult for the pair to continue to stretch higher as investors await mid-tier data releases from the US.Following a short-lasting recovery attempt to the 1.2100 area in the European morning on Tuesday, GBP/USD turned south and declined toward 1.2050. Rising US bond yields continue to support the USD as traders await the US JOLTS Job Openings data.

