EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could stage a correction before the next leg lower

EUR/USD stabilized above 1.0550 early Wednesday after posting small daily losses on Tuesday. The modest improvement seen in risk mood could help the p The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row.

For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).Later in the day, Durable Goods Orders data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Investors will also pay close attention to the risk perception. At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.3% and 0.5%. In case Wall Street's main indexes open in positive territory on hopes of the US avoiding a government shutdown, the USD could start losing strength against its rivals.

In the meantime, European Central Bank (ECB) board member Frank Elderson told Market International on Wednesday that interest rates could still go higher, if necessary.EUR/USD was last seen trading near the lower limit of the descending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hourwas slightly below 30, pointing to oversold conditions.

In the meantime, European Central Bank (ECB) board member Frank Elderson told Market

International on Wednesday that interest rates could still go higher, if necessary.EUR/USD was last seen trading near the lower limit of the descending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hourwas slightly below 30, pointing to oversold conditions. In case the pair stages a technica correction, 1.0600 (psychological level, 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), mid-point of the descending channel) could be seen as the first resistance before 1.0630 (upper limit of the descending channel, static level) and 1.0650 (50-period SMA).

On the downside, 1.0550 (lower limit of the descending channel) aligns as immediate support ahead of 1.0520 (static level from January) and 1.0500 (psychological level).Feed news

