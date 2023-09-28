EUR/USD Forecast: Buyers could remain interested if Euro clears 1.0600

EUR/USD reversed its direction and after dropping below 1.0500 on Thursday and closed the day in positive territory for the first time since September The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row.

For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).Eurostat will release the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). On a yearly basis, HICP inflation isto decline to 4.5% from 5.2%. Soft inflation from Germany on Thursday failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction and unless there is a significant surprise in the Euro area HICP data, investors are likely to stay focused on risk perception.

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Economicwill publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index figures for August. On a monthly basis, the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, is expected to rise 0.2%.

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Economicwill publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index figures for August. On a monthly basis, the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, is expected to rise 0.2%. The market positioning, as per the CME Group FedWatch Tool, suggests that markets are pricing in a 30% probability that the Fed will raise the policy rate by 25 basis points in December. This data by itself, due to its lagging nature, is unlikely to alter this view in a noticeable way.

Market participants will continue to keep a close eye on political developments in the US. In the first half of the week, US Treasurycame under heavy selling pressure on growing fears over a US government shutdown. If Republicans and Democrats remain far apart on budget negotiations ahead of the October 1 deadline, market mood could sour and make it difficult for EUR/USD to stretch higher.EUR/USD climbed into the upper half of the descending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hourrose above 50, reflecting a build-up of recovery momentum. On the upside, 1.0600 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, upper limit of the descending channel) aligns as immediate resistance. If the pair clears that hurdle, it could face interim resistance at 1.0620 (50-period Simple Moving Average) before targeting 1.0660 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).

Looking south, first support is located at 1.0550 (mid-point of the descending channel) ahead of 1.0530 (lower limit of the descending channel) and 1.0500 (static level, psychological level).Feed news

