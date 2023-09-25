EUR/USD Forecast: Another leg lower as the Dollar holds firm

The EUR/USD broke below 1.0630 and tumbled to 1.0574, reaching the lowest since March. The Euro continues to decline, posting its fifth consecutive da Data from the Eurozone on Monday included the German IFO survey, which showed a smaller-than-expected decline.

No significant data is scheduled from the Eurozone on Tuesday, and the critical report of the week will be the release of inflation figures starting on Thursday.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde mentioned to lawmakers at the European Parliament that interest rates will remain elevated for as long as necessary to control inflation. However, her comments did not support the Euro, which slid to daily lows across the board following her testimony.

The US Dollar Index briefly reached levels above 106.00, the highest level since March. The Greenback remains supported by higher US Treasury yields. The 10-year yield rose to its highest level since 2007 at 4.52%. headtopics.com

US data released Monday showed the Chicago Fed National Activity Index dropping to -0.16 in August from 0.07 in July, and the Dallas Fed manufacturing activity survey falling to -18.1 in September from -17.2 in August. On Tuesday,

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro shows no signs of life ahead of ECB Pres. Lagarde speechFollowing a quiet Asian session, EUR/USD started to edge lower and broke below 1.0650 in the European morning. The pair's technical outlook suggests t

EUR/USD Forecast: Market fears favor a bearish breakoutThe US Dollar started the week with a firm footing, resulting in EUR/USD trading as low as 1.0619. Following central banks' mostly hawkish decisions

EUR/USD breaks below 1.0600 for the first time in six-monthsThe EUR/USD dropped below 1.0600 for the first time since March. The pair bottomed at 1.0581, and remains under pressure on the back of a stronger US

EUR/USD: Upside potential near-termAnalysts at Danske Bank maintain their strategic case for a lower EUR/USD pair based on relative terms of trade, real rates and relative unit labour c

EUR/USD consolidates around mid-1.0600s, bears retain control near multi-month lowThe EUR/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on the first day of a new week and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around mid-1.0600s

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Languishes near multi-month low, setup favours bearish tradersThe EUR/USD pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around mid-1.0600s through the Asian session. Spot

ily loss. On Monday, while the US Dollar remains strong overall, the Euro came under pressure.

Data from the Eurozone on Monday included the German IFO survey, which showed a smaller-than-expected decline. No significant data is scheduled from the Eurozone on Tuesday, and the critical report of the week will be the release of inflation figures starting on Thursday.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde mentioned to lawmakers at the European Parliament that interest rates will remain elevated for as long as necessary to control inflation. However, her comments did not support the Euro, which slid to daily lows across the board following her testimony.

The US Dollar Index briefly reached levels above 106.00, the highest level since March. The Greenback remains supported by higher US Treasury yields. The 10-year yield rose to its highest level since 2007 at 4.52%.

US data released Monday showed the Chicago Fed National Activity Index dropping to -0.16 in August from 0.07 in July, and the Dallas Fed manufacturing activity survey falling to -18.1 in September from -17.2 in August. On Tuesday,

includes data on housing prices, consumer confidence, and New Home Sales.The EUR/USD dropped below 1.0600 for the first time in months, breaking the critical support at 1.0630. With the price below that level, further losses are likely. The daily chart indicates that the pair is heading towards the area between 1.0510 and 1.0530, representing the February and March lows.

On the 4-hour chart, a support area around 1.0560 could trigger a rebound. The levels of 1.0600 and 1.0630 have now become relevant resistance levels. A decline below 1.0550 could lead to increasedand a bearish acceleration. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below 30, and Momentum is at extremely low levels compared to recent readings, suggesting some consolidation ahead. However, the Euro would need to reclaim or remain around 1.0600 for a stronger stabilisation signal.