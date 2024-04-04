EUR/USD Climbs to New Highs as ECB Leaves Door Open to Rate Cuts

EUR/USD climbed to new highs near 1.0880. The ECB Accounts left the door open to rate cuts . Markets’ attention now shifts to US NFP release. Yet another significant decline in the US Dollar (USD) spurred a robust upward movement in EUR/USD , this time revisiting the 1.0870-1.0880 band on Thursday, an area coincident with the transitory 100-day SMA.
Meanwhile, the movement in the pair was accompanied by vacillating developments in US yields across various maturity periods, while German 10-year bund yields added to Wednesday’s retracement against the backdrop of an unchanged monetary policy framework. On the latter, both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) are anticipated to initiate easing cycles, potentially commencing in June. However, the pace of subsequent interest rate reductions may vary, potentially leading to differing strategies between the two central banks. Nonetheless, it is expected that the ECB will not significantly lag behind the Fe
