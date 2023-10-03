EUR/USD: Any gains above 1.05 look hard to sustain

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks today at a monetary policy conference. Given the market prices virtually no further tightening from the ECB, any hawkish remarks from her could provide a little support to the beleaguered EUR/USD.
However, any gains above 1.05 look hard to sustain given the tough external environment and we can see EUR/USD trading to the soft side of a 1.04-1.06 range over the coming weeks.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. headtopics.com
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.EUR/USD remains on the defensive around 1.0470 amid a US Dollar upside consolidation. The pair's rebound appears capped by firmer US Treasury bond yields, in the face of hawkish Fed bets.
Gold dived to a near seven-month low on Tuesday and recorded losses for the seventh straight day – its longest losing streak since August 2022. The yellow metal found some support near the $1,815 region, though it struggled to gain any meaningful traction and remained on the defensive.Yield Protocol announces decision to shutter its operations.