EUR/USD: A drop to 1.0515 appears in the pipeline

UOB Group’s Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia see EUR/USD slipping back to the 1.0515 region in the near term. Key Next 1-3 weeks: Our update from yesterday (26 Sep, spot at 1.0590) still stands. As highlighted, the recent price action suggests that EUR is likely to weaken to 1.0515 in the coming days. EUR’s downside risk remains if it stays below 1.

0650 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 1.0665 yesterday). Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

EUR/USD: Upside potential near-termAnalysts at Danske Bank maintain their strategic case for a lower EUR/USD pair based on relative terms of trade, real rates and relative unit labour c

EUR/USD Forecast: Market fears favor a bearish breakoutThe US Dollar started the week with a firm footing, resulting in EUR/USD trading as low as 1.0619. Following central banks' mostly hawkish decisions

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro shows no signs of life ahead of ECB Pres. Lagarde speechFollowing a quiet Asian session, EUR/USD started to edge lower and broke below 1.0650 in the European morning. The pair's technical outlook suggests t

EUR/USD breaks below 1.0600 for the first time in six-monthsThe EUR/USD dropped below 1.0600 for the first time since March. The pair bottomed at 1.0581, and remains under pressure on the back of a stronger US

EUR/USD looking to recover balance near 1.06 after slipping to 1.0575The EUR/USD fell off of recent action to settle at a fresh six-month low at the 1.0660 handle. Broadbase US Dollar (USD) support is helping to exacerb

EUR/USD Forecast: Another leg lower as the Dollar holds firmThe EUR/USD broke below 1.0630 and tumbled to 1.0574, reaching the lowest since March. The Euro continues to decline, posting its fifth consecutive da

slipping back to the 1.0515 region in the near term.24-hour view: After EUR dropped sharply to a low of 1.0572 on Monday, we highlighted yesterday that “there is room for EUR to weaken further to 1.0555 before stabilisation is likely.” EUR did not quite reach 1.0555 as it dropped to a low of 1.0560 before ending the day at 1.0570 (0.19%). While there is no sign of stabilisation yet, there is also no significant increase in downward momentum. Today, EUR could decline further to 1.0545 before levelling off. The major support at 1.0515 is unlikely to come into view. On the upside, if EUR breaks above 1.0605 (minor resistance is at 1.0590), it would mean that EUR is not weakening further.

Next 1-3 weeks: Our update from yesterday (26 Sep, spot at 1.0590) still stands. As highlighted, the recent price action suggests that EUR is likely to weaken to 1.0515 in the coming days. EUR’s downside risk remains if it stays below 1.0650 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 1.0665 yesterday). Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.