EUR/PLN: Higher volatility rather than direction for the Zloty

The Polish Zloty has stabilised slightly above 4.60 against the Euro in recent days. Economists at ING analyze EUR/PLN outlook ahead of next week's Na The Polish Zloty has stabilised slightly above 4.60 against the Euro in recent days. Economists at ING analyze EUR/PLN ahead of next week's National Bank of Poland (NBP) meeting.

EUR/PLN should remain near current levels until next week's NBP meeting

For now, a 25 bps rate cut seems the most likely scenario for us. The market is pricing in a bigger rate cut at the moment and remains on the dovish side. Thus, the scope for repricing is more hawkish in case of a surprise, which could support the Zloty.

At the moment, however, we see higher volatility rather than direction for the PLN, which should remain near current levels until next week's meeting.Feed news Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Stocks open higher after Dow’s worst day since MarchU.S. stocks opened higher Wednesday, finding supprort as Treasury yields pulled back and the Dow Jones Industrial Average attempted to recover from its worst...

Shoppers face higher orange juice prices as futures hit another recordOrange juice future prices have surged due to bad weather affecting last year’s crop.

University of Florida tips off Alabama officials to woman’s alleged higher ed identity theft schemeMeredith Diane Craft of Phenix City is charged in a theft scheme that seemingly targeted higher education officials in other states.

Gold price down 1% with higher Fed rate bets supporting dollarOn the flip side, gold continued to find some support from robust physical demand.

Working women have higher health care costs than men, study findsEven when maternity care is excluded, women are more likely to spend more out of pocket on health care expenses.

Share:

The Polish Zloty has stabilised slightly above 4.60 against the Euro in recent days. Economists at ING analyze EUR/PLN

ahead of next week's National Bank of Poland (NBP) meeting.

EUR/PLN should remain near current levels until next week's NBP meeting

For now, a 25 bps rate cut seems the most likely scenario for us. The market is pricing in a bigger rate cut at the moment and remains on the dovish side. Thus, the scope for repricing is more hawkish in case of a surprise, which could support the Zloty.

At the moment, however, we see higher volatility rather than direction for the PLN, which should remain near current levels until next week's meeting.Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.