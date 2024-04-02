EUR/JPY Pair Shows Signs of Recovery

Indicators on the daily chart show a steady buying momentum. Bulls need to maintain control over the current support around the 20-day SMA to avoid additional losses. Hourly chart indicators show signs of recovery. The EUR/JPY pair is currently oscillating around the 163.20 mark, showing a slight increase in Tuesday’s session.

The persisting momentum suggests an upper hand for the bulls, but if the pair falls below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), there may be a likelihood for sellers to force a momentum shift. On the daily chart, the EUR/JPY pair has a mildly positive outlook. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) fluctuatesin the positive territory, peaking at 65 last week before slipping to 52 in the most recent reading. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues to print flat red bars, indicating a slightly negative momentum. EUR/JPY daily chart Switching to the hourly chart, the sentiment also leans towards positivit

