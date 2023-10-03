EUR/JPY attempts to retrace the recent losses near 156.20, Eurozone data eyed

espite the verbal interventions by Japanese authorities to protect the domestic currency.Masato Kanda, Japan's top currency diplomat, echoed Suzuki's sentiments and refrained from commenting on whether Japan had intervened in the foreign exchange market.

Masato Kanda, Japan's top currency diplomat, echoed Suzuki's sentiments and refrained from commenting on whether Japan had intervened in the foreign exchange market. The Eurozone seems to be in a state of wait-and-see regarding interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank (ECB). Recent comments from ECB officials suggest a cautious approach, with a focus on inflation targeting.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: No changes to the consolidative phaseEUR/JPY comes under some mild downside pressure and reverses two consecutive sessions of gains on Monday. In the meantime, the cross remains stuck wit

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Faces support at around 157.00, as bearish outlook weigh on the crossThe EUR/JPY retreated from last week’s high of around 158.47 amid fears of an intervention by Japanese authorities, dropped 0.54% on Monday, and reach

The high Oil price is good for the US and bad for the EurozoneOPEC countries' new strategy is driving up Oil prices. Economists at Natixis analyze the big difference between the effects of high Oil prices on the

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0500 ahead of Eurozone PPI, Retail SalesThe EUR/USD pair remains under selling pressure around 1.0475 after bouncing off the ten-month low near 1.0450 during the early Asian trading hours on

JV Football: Williams leads Wicksburg over Geneva CountySeth Williams threw for 156 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 89 yards to lead the Wicksburg junior varsity football team to a 36-0 win over Geneva County.

Man in Wing Luke Museum vandalism arrested in connection with punching Asian man in 2013In 2013, the suspect was arrested for allegedly punching an Asian man in a gym locker room and shouting racial slurs.

espite the verbal interventions by Japanese authorities to protect the domestic currency.

Japan's Finance Minister, Shunichi Suzuki, has reiterated the government's stance against rapid currency movements, expressing disapproval. Suzuki emphasized that the government will consider various options to counter excessive moves in the foreign exchange market.

Masato Kanda, Japan's top currency diplomat, echoed Suzuki's sentiments and refrained from commenting on whether Japan had intervened in the foreign exchange market.

Indeed, the Japanese Yen often sees increased demand during risk-off periods as investors seek safety. The combination of Japan's finance minister expressing concern about rapid currency moves and the overall risk-off sentiment appears to be supporting the Yen's safe-haven appeal, which could put a ceiling on the advance of the EUR/JPY cross pair.

The Eurozone seems to be in a state of wait-and-see regarding interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank (ECB). Recent comments from ECB officials suggest a cautious approach, with a focus on inflation targeting.

ECB Governing Council member Tuomas Välimäki doesn't see a stagflation prospect in the euro area, suggesting a more optimistic view. On the other hand, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane acknowledges that theThese differing perspectives may reflect the complexities and uncertainties surrounding the Eurozone's economic situation, which may act as a headwind for the Euro. The upcoming release ofInformation on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.AUD/USD is trading above 0.6300, attempting a recovery from a fresh 11-month low in early Asia on Wednesday. The pair is drawing support from a pause in the US Dollar uptrend, despite a cautious market mood. Top-tier US data is in focus for fresh directives. USD/JPY sticks to gains around 149.20-25 area, intervention fears act as headwind

USD/JPY builds on the overnight solid recovery from a three-week low, albeit lacks follow-through. The underlying strong USD bullish sentiment turns out to be a key factor lending support to the pair. Intervention fears, along with the risk-off mood, seem to underpin the safe-haven JPY and cap gains.

Gold extends losses toward $1,800, focus on US employment data

Gold price continues its losing streak that began on September 25, trading lower around $1,820 per troy ounce during the early Asian trading session on Wednesday. The prices of Gold are facing downward pressure amid risk-off sentiment and a stronger US Dollar (USD).Optimism price fails to pick up on whales’ bullishness as short-term traders gain dominance

Optimism price did not note any recovery in the past couple of days and has instead been stuck in a downtrend for the entire two months of August and September. Interestingly, this price action did not induce any bearishness in the investors’ behavior but did make it slightly difficult to note a recovery.What goes up must come down – that adage has been relevant to the ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in the past six months, with data zigzagging between beats and misses.