EUR/GBP slides below 0.8640 for Monday

EUR/GBP falls into familiar lows near 0.8630 as Euro slips a new bottom into near-term consolidation. The BoE's Mann shows her hawkish feathers during a speech in Dallas. EU Sentix Investors Confidence fails to inspire Euro bull run, ECB Lagarde speech in the barrel for Tuesday. rading session.
On Wednesday, it's UK production day, with Industrial and Manufacturing Production on the docket, alongside Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter and Trade Balance figures. Wednesday will also see speeches from the ECB's Elderson and Panetta, followed by the ECB's latest meeting minutes, to be published at 11:30 GMT. EUR/GBP Technical Outlook The Euro is down 0.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 29, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.