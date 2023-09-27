EUR/GBP falling back from 0.8700 as markets gear up for EU CPI, UK GDP

The EUR/GBP pulled back from recent highs to settle into 0.8660 after reaching a session peak of 0.8706. The Euro (EUR) couldn't hang onto gains again Thursday to see the ECB's latest economic bulletin and September Consumer Confidence. The EUR/GBP pulled back from recent highs to settle into 0.8660 after reaching a session peak of 0.8706.Sterling (GBP) and lost the 0.

8700 handle as markets gear up for the Thursday trading session.European Central Bank

(ECB) drop their latest Economic Bulletin, which is published two weeks after each Governing Council meeting. Investors will find finer details of what the ECB discussed at the latest meeting, though market impact is likely to be limited after the ECB struck a notably dovish tone at their last meet.

The ECB has backed away from rate increases for the time being, and with the European economy on shaky ground it is unlikely that the central bank will be planning additional rate hikes any time soon.Thursday will also see EU Consumer Confidence figures for September, and markets are forecasting the print to match the previous month's release at -17.8 as European consumers continue to fear growing recession conditions within the EU.economic calendar headtopics.com

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

EUR/GBP continues to lose near 0.8670, Eurozone HICP data eyedEUR/GBP extends its losses on the second successive day, trading lower around 0.8670 during the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair is facing downward

EUR/GBP to see gradual drift up to 0.90 and beyond over timeDollar whirlwind gathers force. Kit Juckes, Chief Global FX Strategist at Société Générale, analyzes FX market outlook. An opportunity to buy SEK and

EUR/GBP may struggle to hold on to recent gainsSterling continues to lose ground. Economists at ING analyze GBP outlook. Flagging downside risks to the 1.2000 area in Cable In the UK, the economic

EUR/GBP struggles to find acceptance above 0.8700, bulls await move beyond 200-day SMAThe EUR/GBP cross continues with its struggle to find acceptance above the 0.8700 mark on Wednesday and retreats a few pips from the vicinity of the h

What Happens if CPI Isn’t Released?Market Overview Analysis by Michael Ashton covering: . Read Michael Ashton's latest article on Investing.com

AUD/USD holds below the 0.6400 mark ahead of the Australian CPIThe AUD/USD pair remains under selling pressure and drops below 0.6400 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The pair is weighed by the negativ

Economic calendar kicks off the end-week with EU CPI & UK GDP figures for Friday.

Thursday to see the ECB's latest economic bulletin and September Consumer Confidence.

The EUR/GBP pulled back from recent highs to settle into 0.8660 after reaching a session peak of 0.8706.Sterling (GBP) and lost the 0.8700 handle as markets gear up for the Thursday trading session.European Central Bank

(ECB) drop their latest Economic Bulletin, which is published two weeks after each Governing Council meeting. Investors will find finer details of what the ECB discussed at the latest meeting, though market impact is likely to be limited after the ECB struck a notably dovish tone at their last meet.

The ECB has backed away from rate increases for the time being, and with the European economy on shaky ground it is unlikely that the central bank will be planning additional rate hikes any time soon.Thursday will also see EU Consumer Confidence figures for September, and markets are forecasting the print to match the previous month's release at -17.8 as European consumers continue to fear growing recession conditions within the EU.economic calendar

docket with UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures at 06:00 GMT, and second-quarter GDP growth is expected to hold steady with the previous print of 0.2%.

EU Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation numbers will be dropping on Friday at 09:00 GMT, and markets are forecasting the annualized September CPI inflation reading to clock in a half-percent decline from 5.3% to 4.8%.The EUR/GBP has slipped back to the 0.8660 level in intraday trading after losing the day's high above 0.8700, and daily candlesticks see the pair facing a rejection from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) in the near-term, currently pricing in near 0.8710.

The EUR/GBP is up over 1.5% from the last swing low into 0.8530, breaking cleanly through the descending trendline from July's failed run at the 0.8700 handle, a level that looks set to continue providing technical resistance as the Euro-Pound Sterling pair struggles to find long-term momentum.