EUR/GBP Continues Winning Streak Amid Possible Rate Cuts by Major Central Banks

EUR/GBP continues its winning streak amid possible rate cuts by major central banks . The Pound Sterling faces challenges as the BoE is expected to initiate rate cuts in June, with odds standing at 66%. ECB's Pablo Hernandez stated that recent inflation data aligns with the central bank's mandate of achieving its inflation objective. EUR/GBP continues its winning streak that began on March 29, climbing to near 0.8570 during the European trading hours on Thursday.
The easing of global inflationary pressures has led to speculation about potential interest rate cuts by central banks. Money market futures traders are anticipating a 25 basis point rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE) in June, with odds currently standing at 66%. On the other side, the Eurozone annual rate of inflation declined more than expected in March, prompting speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) may cut interest rates in Jun
