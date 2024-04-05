EUR/GBP climbs to near two-week high on bets for more aggressive BoE policy easing

EUR./GBP gains some follow-through traction and climbs to a near two-week high on Friday. Bets for more aggressive policy easing by the BoE undermine the GBP and remain supportive. An upward revision of the UK Construction PMI does little to provide any meaningful impetus. The EUR/GBP cross prolongs this week's goodish bounce from the 0.8530 support area for the fifth straight day and climbs to a one-and-half-week high during the first half of the European session.

Spot prices currently trade around the 0.8585 region, with bulls now awaiting a sustained strength beyond the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before positioning for any further gains. The British Pound (GBP) continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of rising bets for at least four interest rate cuts this year by the Bank of England (BoE), starting in June, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cros

EUR/GBP Boe Policy Easing GBP UK Construction PMI European Session Spot Prices Simple Moving Average Interest Rate Cuts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Euro Forecast and Sentiment Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPYThis article provides an extensive analysis of retail sentiment on the euro across four key FX pairs: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, and EUR/JPY. Additionally, we explore potential outcomes through the perspective of contrarian signals.

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

– Fed and BoE will Drive EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price SetupsEuro traders will be looking at the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England this week to help gauge EUR/USD and EUR/GBP future price levels

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

British Pound Outlook & Market Sentiment – GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBPThis article scrutinizes retail sentiment on the British pound across three key FX pairs: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP, while also examining unconventional scenarios that challenge common crowd behaviors in the market.

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Setups Ahead of CPISterling remains one of the better performers against the dollar this year with the BoE less dovish than the Fed – something that could improve its interest rate differential

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

Euro’s Outlook Hinges on ECB Guidance; Trade Setups on EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPYThis article discusses the upcoming ECB decision and its potential ramifications for the euro's outlook. In the piece, we also explore the technical profile for EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and EUR/JPY, assessing price action dynamics and market sentiment.

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »

Euro Outlook & Market Sentiment Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP & EUR/JPYThis article delves into the current retail positioning on the euro across three major pairs: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, and EUR/JPY, while also exploring potential scenarios based on a contrarian approach.

Source: DailyFX - 🏆 305. / 63 Read more »