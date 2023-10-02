EUR/GBP: A 0.8600-0.8700 range may be the story for the majority of October

Bank of England survey to help cement expectations for a November pauseThere are only a few inputs ahead of the next BoE meeting on November 2nd, where we look for unchanged rates at 5.25%. One such input is Thursday's release of the BoE Decision Maker Panel survey, which we think will show a further easing in price pressures. This could prove mildly Sterling negative in that the market is still pricing 18 bps of further BoE tightening over the coming months.

There are only a few inputs ahead of the next BoE meeting on November 2nd, where we look for unchanged rates at 5.25%. One such input is Thursday's release of the BoE Decision Maker Panel survey, which we think will show a further easing in price pressures. This could prove mildly Sterling negative in that the market is still pricing 18 bps of further BoE tightening over the coming months.

EUR/GBP is settling into a 0.8600-0.8700 range and that may be the story for the majority of October.

