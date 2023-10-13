EU warns China that European public could turn more protectionist if trade deficit isn't reduced

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell delivers a speech at Peking University in Beijing, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. The European Union’s top foreign policy official warned Friday that public sentiment in Europe could turn more protectionist if the region’s trade deficit with China is not reduced.

Josep Borrell, the EU high representative for foreign affairs, called for improved access for European companies that want to export to or invest in China. He said that political leaders in Europe could face pressure from voters to disengage from the world’s second-largest economy.

“And we don’t want to disengage and much less, much less, to decouple from China,” Borrell said in a speech at Peking University, one of China’s top schools. The EU trade deficit with China topped $17 billion in September, bringing the total for the first nine months of the year to $170 billion, according toMany who struggled against Poland’s communist system feel they are fighting for democracy once... headtopics.com

Borrell, who held talks later Friday with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, is the latest EU official to visit China as the two sides lay the groundwork for a leaders summit later this year.

The EU and China need to rebuild trust so that they can jointly tackle common challenges including climate change, global health and the indebtedness of developing nations, Borrell said. “We believe that despite our considerable differences, that should not be underestimated, there is a lot of scope, a lot of room for us to work together,” he said. headtopics.com

China is trying to reduce tensions over trade and other issues with the EU and the United States, both important export markets.

“We are not asking China to adopt the same standpoint as the European Union,” he said, acknowledging that China has political constraints. “But we consider it essential that China makes a major effort to convince the people of Ukraine that China is not Russia’s ally in this war. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

European stocks mixed; Chinese trade, European inflation data in focusEuropean stocks mixed; Chinese trade, European inflation data in focus

China data brokers find opportunity amid growing restrictionsA growing web of U.S. restrictions in China is fueling a market for China-related data.

China’s Oil & Gas Giant Sinopec Says Peak Oil Demand Already Happened In ChinaHalf of the world's economy has already reached peak gasoline and diesel demand while electric vehicle deliveries in every segment are shooting through the roof.

Philippines Hits Back at China's 'Propaganda' in South China Sea DisputeTensions between Beijing and Manila are ongoing and should things deteriorate to the point of conflict, the U.S. is obligated to come to the Philippines' aid.

China's Missing Officials May Spell Disaster for the South China SeaWhen one high-profile official vanishes, it's concerning. But when three disappear, it feels like a systematic cleansing.

Kaiser Permanente unions lay groundwork for another strike in NovemberFrontline healthcare workers say they’ll wait until Nov. 1 for any potential strike action, when an additional contract covering workers in Seattle expires.