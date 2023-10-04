EU takes step towards overhauling migration system

Envoys of the bloc's 27 member states reached the agreement on Wednesday after overcoming the latest spat between Italy and Germany over charity ships picking people up in the sea as refugees and migrants from the Middle East and Africa try to cross the Mediterranean for Europe.

The 27 countries will now negotiate further with the European Parliament. They hope to have a functioning migration system in place ahead of a 2024 European Parliament election that takes place across the union of some 450 million people.

"Now we can move on with the negotiations," said Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard. "It is important to get the pact in place, to ensure order at the EU's external borders and reduce flows.

Under the agreement, countries such as Italy that receive many Mediterranean arrivals could speed up asylum procedures and ask for swift help from EU peers, including financial aid and relocations. The EU has been seeking to reform its asylum system since more than a million people reached its shores in 2015, catching the bloc by surprise and overwhelming countries of first arrival such as Greece and Italy. headtopics.com

Diplomatic sources said Italy agreed to the deal after removing some references to the NGO operations. They added Poland and Hungary - staunchly opposed to hosting any people arriving from the Middle East and Africa - voted against, while their reluctant peers Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia abstained. The majority vote went through.

Wednesday's meeting was the last chance to seal a deal before national leaders meet in Spain's Granada on Thursday and Friday, where they are due to discuss irregular migration amid increased arrivals across the Mediterranean, including to the Italian island of Lampedusa.. The tentative agreement on Wednesday leaves many questions open, including when and how it would be implemented.

Read more:

Reuters »

Why does the European Union get a free pass on inadequate Ukraine support?With the exception of select weapons systems that must be prioritized for Taiwan, U.S. support for Ukraine should be generous and sustained. It is in the U.S. national interest that Ukraine succeeds in defeating Russia's invasion and forcing Moscow to the negotiating table on Kyiv-preferable terms.…

Union prepares for 'largest health care strike in history' beginning Wednesday morningThe nation could wake up Wednesday morning to what's being called the 'largest health care strike in history' if a deal is not reached with Kaiser Permanente.

75,000 union health care workers at Kaiser Permanente set to strike WednesdayA coalition of unions representing more than 75,000 health care workers at Kaiser Permanente is threatening to go on strike Wednesday in a work stoppage spanning several states.

Greece wants European Union to sanction countries that refuse deported migrants, minister saysGreece is urging other European Union member states to adopt a proposed plan to sanction countries that refuse to accept migrants deported by the bloc.

Greece wants European Union to sanction countries that refuse deported migrants, minister saysGreece is urging other European Union member states to adopt a proposed plan to sanction countries that refuse to accept migrants deported by the bloc

European markets retreat as global sentiment faltersEuropean markets traded in negative territory Wednesday as global sentiment wavers.