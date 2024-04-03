EU's Digital Markets Act allows iPhone users to sideload apps from third-party stores

Thanks to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), iPhone users in the 27 member EU states are allowed to sideload apps from third-party app stores, use a non-Webkit browser, choose their own financial app for contactless payments, pay for in-app purchases using a third-party financial firm, and more. EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager is not totally thrilled with how Apple and Alphabet have responded to some of the DMA's rules.

over some features when she stated,"The way that Apple and Alphabet implemented the DMA rules on anti-steering seems to be at odds with the letter of the law. Apple and Alphabet still charge various recurring fees and still limit steering." EU Competition chief Vestager suggested that the EU might force Apple to make the Photos app removable Vestager said that the EU would continue to investigate when she added the following,"Under Article 6(3) of the DMA, gatekeepers have an obligation to enable easy uninstallation of apps and easy change of default settings

