EU orders biotech giant Illumina to unwind $7.1 billion purchase of cancer-screening company Grail

Illumina said it is reviewing the order to sell Grail. The company also has previously asked the EU’s highest court to rule on its challenge to the bloc's ability to review the merger. Illumina announced the acquisition of Grail in 2020, but the commission said the company broke EU merger rules by completing the deal without its consent. The commission prohibited the deal in September 2022.

Illumina must “restore the situation prevailing before” the acquisition, regulators said, and how Illumina divests itself of Grail also needs EU approval. The EU said the acquisition would squeeze out competitors and give Illumina too dominant of a position in the market. headtopics.com

The European Union is ordering U.S. biotech giant Illumina to undo its $7.1 billion purchase of cancer-screening company Grail because it closed the deal without approval of regulators. The 27-nation bloc already slapped a $475 million fine on Illumina over the summer for jumping the gun on the acquisition without its consent.

