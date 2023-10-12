EU orders biotech giant Illumina to unwind $7.1 billion purchase of cancer-screening company Grail

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Thursday ordered U.S. biotech giant Illumina to undo its $7.1 billion purchase of cancer-screening company Grail because it closed the deal without approval of regulators in the 27-nation bloc.over the summer for jumping the gun on the acquisition without its consent.

“By ordering Illumina to restore Grail’s independence, we ensure a level playing field in this crucial market to the ultimate benefit of European consumers,” he said. Illumina said it is reviewing the order to sell Grail. The company also has previously asked the EU’s highest court to rule on its challenge to the bloc’s ability to review the merger.Crane is brought in to remove a tree by Hadrian’s Wall in England that was cut in act of vandalismAllowing the deal to stand would have undermined the credibility of EU regulators.

Illumina announced the acquisition of Grail in 2020, but the commission said the company broke EU merger rules by completing the deal without its consent. The commission prohibited the deal in September 2022. headtopics.com

The EU accused Illumina and Grail of knowingly and deliberately merging before getting clearance in what amounted to a vital infringement of the rules. Illumina must “restore the situation prevailing before” the acquisition, regulators said, and how Illumina divests itself of Grail also needs EU approval.

Regulators worldwide have targeted the deal. The Federal Trade Commission ordered Illumina to sell Grail earlier this year after finding the merger would “stifle competition and innovation in the U.S. market for life-saving cancer tests. headtopics.com

The EU said the acquisition would squeeze out competitors and give Illumina too dominant of a position in the market. San Diego-based Illumina is a major supplier of next-generation sequencing systems for genetic and genomic analysis, while Grail is a health company developing blood tests to try to catch cancer early.

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Illumina ordered by EU antitrust regulators to sell GrailIllumina ordered by EU antitrust regulators to sell Grail

All the Details on Drake's 'Crown Jewel of Toronto' Necklace: 'Holy Grail Project' (Exclusive)Jeweler Alex Moss tells PEOPLE about the piece he crafted for Drake, who wears a diamond-encrusted Toronto-themed pendant in the music video for his latest song, “8 AM in Charlotte.”

Tesla taps European stainless steel producer for long-awaited CybertruckTesla is sourcing some stainless steel panels for the exterior of its new Cybertruck from Finnish supplier Outokumpu Oyj.

European investment bank to offer Morocco $1 billion euro loanEuropean investment bank to offer Morocco $1 billion euro loan

UEFA postpones Israel's game in Kosovo in European qualifying because players cannot travel abroadUEFA has postponed Israel’s European Championship qualifying game against host Kosovo on Sunday

UEFA postpones Israel's game in Kosovo in European qualifying because players cannot travel abroadUEFA has postponed Israel’s European Championship qualifying game against host Kosovo on Sunday. The decision by European soccer’s governing body following Hamas’ surprise attack adds to a fixture backlog.