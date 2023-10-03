EU commits 650 million euros in aid to Ethiopia, first since the war in Tigray region ended

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com."It is time to gradually normalize relations and rebuild a mutually reinforcing partnership with your country," said Urpilainen, describing the aid package as"the first concrete step" in this process after a cease-fire ended the war last November.

Ahmed said the aid would help boost Ethiopia’s post-war recovery and facilitate badly needed economic reforms at a"critical juncture" for the country.

The European Union has pledged assistance worth 650 million euros to Ethiopia, nearly three years after it cut direct aid to the East African country over atrocities committed in a bloody civil war.

The European Union has pledged assistance worth 650 million euros to Ethiopia, nearly three years after it cut direct aid to the East African country over atrocities committed in aJutta Urpilainen, the EU commissioner for international partnerships, announced the agreement during a press conference with Ethiopian Finance Minister Ahmed Side in the capital, Addis Ababa, on Tuesday.

The EU aid package was initially worth $1.04 billion and was due to be given to Ethiopia from 2021 to 2027, but it wasafter fighting broke out in the northern Tigray region. The U.S. also halted assistance and legislated for sanctions.

CHINA ESCAPES UNSCATHED FOLLOWING WORLD LEADERS UN SUMMIT: 'EXHAUSTION HAS SET IN'

"This strategic partnership is now back on rack," he said.

However, direct budgetary support to Ethiopia's government remains suspended and will not be restored until "very clear political conditions" are met, Urpilainen said without specifying. Earlier Tuesday, Urpilainen held meetings with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Moussa Faki Mahamat, the chairman of the African Union Commission.

The Tigray war killed unknown thousands and was characterized by massacres, mass rape and allegations of enforced starvation. The EU has long insisted it would not normalize relations with Ethiopia until there was accountability for these crimes.

Ethiopia has tried to block a U.N. probe from investigating the atrocities and has launched its own transitional justice process, which human rights experts say is flawed. The U.N. probe has said all sides committed abuses. The EU's aid pledge to Ethiopia came a day before the deadline for renewing the mandate for the investigation at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

On Tuesday, the U.N. experts warned that more independent investigations into Ethiopia’s"dire human rights situation" were needed due to the"overwhelming risk of future atrocities."

"There is a very real and imminent risk that the situation will deteriorate further, and it is incumbent upon the international community to ensure that investigations persist so human rights violations can be addressed, and the worst tragedies averted," said Steven Ratner, one of the U.N. experts.

A report by the U.N. panel last month cited"grave and ongoing" atrocities in Tigray and questioned Ethiopian officials' commitment to delivering true accountability.