EU charts course to 'de-risk' from China despite desire for autonomy from US

“Technology is currently at the heart of geopolitical competition and the EU wants to be a player, and not a playground,” EU Commission Vice President Vera Jourova, a former Czech politician, told reporters in Strasbourg.

Jourova and her colleagues unveiled a list of 10 technology sectors that they will deem “critical” enough to shield from unreliable foreign states. EU officials have taken care not to characterize it as an initiative to target China, but U.S. politicians were encouraged by the step, despite an undercurrent of tension between the EU and flagship American technology companies.

Another senior EU official touted the “de-risking” in terms that evoke French President Emmanuel Macron’s dream of “strategic autonomy” for Europe. “We want to de-risk, but not only with China, with everybody, including some time, if it’s needed, with some of our like-minded partners,” EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said.

— Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) October 3, 2023 The officials listed 10 technology areas, from advanced semiconductor microchips to robotics, that will be deemed “critical technologies” for regulatory purposes. headtopics.com

That process likely will show that European officials have the power to enhance their security against China, but not their autonomy, according to a U.S.-based analyst.

