Etsy Faces Backlash for Selling Deepfake Images of Olivia Munn

Etsy, an online marketplace, faced backlash for selling AI-generated deepfake digital images of Olivia Munn, some of them pornographic. The actor's lawyer expressed outrage and stated that they will take action to remove the images and prevent future incidents.





