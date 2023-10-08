Etienne corre para dos touchdowns. Jaguars vencen para victorias seguidas en Londres

Travis Etienne acarreó el balón para 136 yardas y dos touchdowns en el último cuarto para que los Jaguars de Jacksonville derrotasen el domingo 25-20 a unos Bills de Buffalo afectados por el jetlag en el estadio Tottenham Hotspur. confirmar que tienen la capacidad de plantarle cara a un adversario de fuste de la Conferencia Americana.

Josh Allen acercó dos veces a los Bills en el último cuarto. Completó un acarreo de yardas para una anotación que culminó una ofensiva de 75 yardas en menos de 45 segundos, para poner un 25-20 en el marcador justo antes de la pausa previa a los últimos dos minutos.

Etienne runs for 2 TDs to lead Jaguars to back-to-back London wins

Londres llama: Bills viajan a Inglaterra para partido como 'locales' contra los descansados JaguarsJosh Allen estaba buscando cualquier frase británica que supiera, como preparativo para su primer viaje a Inglaterra, cuando el quarterback de los Bills de Buffalo sonrió y dijo: “Cuidado con la brech

Etienne runs for 2 TDs and Jaguars beat Bills 25-20 for back-to-back London winsTravis Etienne rushed for 136 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the jet-lagged Buffalo Bills 25-20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars may not want to leave London after getting back-to-back wins in the British capital, ending Buffalo’s three-game winning streak and proving they can hang with an AFC powerhouse. The Bills had routed their past three opponents but looked tired at times, rushed for only 29 yards, and had a rash of injuries. Etienne scor

Jaguars hold off Bills’ late surge to collect second straight London winThe Jacksonville Jaguars held off a late Buffalo Bills push in the fourth quarter to collect its second straight victory in London, as they move to 3-2 on the season.

Jaguars win 25-20 for 2nd straight London victory as Bills lose game and several startersBills Mafia invaded London and made incredible noise at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. But the Jacksonville Jaguars silenced them and the Buffalo Bills, winning 25-13 thanks to outstanding performances from quarterback Trevor Lawrence (25-for-37, 315 yards, 1 TD), running back Travis Etienne (26 carries for 136 yards and two TDs), and an incredible string of injuries for Buffalo.

