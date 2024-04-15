Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma Wins Boston Marathon with Impressive Time

Elite male runners break from the start line of the Boston Marathon , Monday, April 15, 2024, in Hopkinton, Mass. Sisay Lemma , of Ethiopia , set a blistering pace and held on to win the Boston Marathon , running alone through most of the course to finish in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 17 seconds -- the 10th fastest time in the race's 128-year history.

The 2021 London champion, Lemma arrived in Boston with the fastest time in the field, becoming just the fourth person ever to break 2:02:00 when he won in Valencia last year. And he showed it on the course, separating himself from the pack in the first three miles and opening a lead of more than half of a mile.For the first time since 1985, the Boston Marathon is being presented by a new primary sponsor.

Bank of America replaces John Hancock and is launching a decade-long agreement with the Boston Athletic Association. There was a wreath-laying to honor the victims, survivors, and first responders of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Metal barricades are up and law uniformed and undercover officers are position along the 26.2-mile route.

The men's and women's wheelchair races started shortly after 9 a.m. , with Switzerland's Marcel Hug coasting to a course record in the event, winning the men's wheelchair race for the seventh time.. She ran the race in 2017 and is doing it again because of Susan Hurley, who ran last year while battling ovarian cancer.Each athlete who participates in the marathon on behalf of one charity is required to raise a minimum of $5,000. Emily exceeded that goal.

