Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma Wins Boston Marathon in Record Time

Boston Marathon men's division winner Sisay Lemma , of Ethiopia , and women's division winner Hellen Obiri, of Kenya hold up the trophy at the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2024.
Lemma ran the first half in one hour and 19 minutes — 99 seconds faster than Geoffrey Mutai's course record pace in 2011, when he finished in 2 hours, 3 minutes and 2 seconds — the fastest marathon in history to that point.“I decided that I wanted to start fast early,” said Lemma, whose victory in London in 2021 was his only other major marathon victory. “I kept the pace and I won.”
Hellen Obiri, of Kenya, raises her arms as she crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the Boston Marathon. The 34-year-old Obiri split from more than a dozen runners in the second half of the race, then outfought a challenge from Kenyan Sharon Lodeki over the final three miles for the victory. It led a Kenyan sweep of the podium, with Lodeki crossing second in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 45 seconds. Two-time champion and 44-year-old Edna Kiplagat was third in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 21 seconds. Kiplagat finished 30th a year ago.
Eden Rainbow Cooper, of Britain, breaks the tape to win the women's wheelchair division at the Boston Marathon.
