Ethical Concerns Arise as NBC News Chairman Holds Multiple Corporate Board Positions

As NBC News Group chairman, Cesar Conde , is already busy overseeing the network's broadcast and digital news operations, along with CNBC, MSNBC, Telemundo and NBC-owned local affiliates. Yet the executive also has a second paid job. And a third — as a member of Walmart and PepsiCo's corporate boards. The arrangement has raised some ethical concerns , and reveals a potential blind spot for a news business usually very serious about conflicts — real or perceived., Mark Thompson, chairs Ancestry.
com's board. And although Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, is not a journalist, the newspaper reminds readers who he is when writing about Amazon. Former President Donald Trump has eagerly pointed out Bezos' dual role
