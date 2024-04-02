Ethereum's Price Drops Below $4,000 Level, Bullish Rebound Possible

Ethereum's price has failed to climb back above the $4,000 level and is currently dropping lower. While the market is correcting at the moment, a bullish rebound is still possible in the near future. On the daily timeframe, the price was rejected from the $4,000 level back in March and is yet to recover. The market has also failed to claim back the $3,500 level and has been rejected lower from this zone.

Currently, the $3,000 support level seems like a probable target, as the Relative Strength Index has also broken below 50%. Yet, the bullish trend might not be over yet, as the price is still trading above the 200-day moving average.Looking at the 4-hour chart, the recent market consolidation seems clearer. The price created a rising wedge and broke it to the downside, which is a classical bearish continuation pattern. While ETH is approaching the $3,000 support level, the RSI is dropping below the 30% mark, which indicates ETH is oversold in this timefram

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Crypto_Potato / 🏆 568. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ethereum Price Goes Bullish as Analyst Predicts $5,000 ETHAnalyst predicts Ethereum's potential to hit $5,000 price level

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Ethereum price drops 20% in a week, but investors are still bullishEthereum fell to a critical price support, but futures data shows traders are still bullish.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Key Ethereum price metrics targets $5.4K ETH price in 2024A handful of Ethereum price indicators suggest that ETH is poised for a new all-time high in 2024.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Ethereum (ETH) Price: Price Index and Live ChartLive Ethereum (ETH) price index, charts, marketcap, and news. Click here for the latest Ethereum market trends from The Block.

Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »

Gold price consolidates in a range around $2,170 level, bullish potential seems intactGold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest gains and oscillates in a narrow band around the $2,170 level during the Asian session on Tuesday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Ethereum Receives Hidden Bullish Signal Amid New All-Time HighEthereum defies odds, surging to all-time high in holders as hidden bullish on-chain signals emerge

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »