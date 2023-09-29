Ethereum futures ETFs that will be given SEC accelerated approval to launch on Monday, experts say

Ethereum futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are the latest trend in the crypto market, with institutional players switching lanes after the US Secur Ethereum price outperforms Bitcoin on speculation that SEC may approve ETH futures ETF sooner It comes as firms line up to launch their Ether futures ETFs come Monday, October 2.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst and ETF expert James Seyffart and colleague Eric Balchunas have given a list of possible ETH futures ETFs set to debut on Monday. The list of nine funds will be issued by VanEck, BitWise, ProShares, Valkyrie, Kelly ETFs, andETFs set for October 2 listing

This list bases on the assumption that they are all operationally ready to go and that there will not be any last-minute entrants. It is worth mentioning that Hashdex ought to have been on the list, but then the firm’s partnership with Kelly will not be happening.

According to Seyffart, the combined assets under management (AUM) for all the nine ETH futures ETF products could range between 100 and 200 million. Balchunas has given the same estimate for the total AUM for the nine issuers, basing his assumption on the logic that BTC futures did $1 billion while ETH funds globally have 20% the AUM of Bitcoin funds.

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Ethereum futures ETFs could start trading next week — Bloomberg analystEthereum futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may be given the go-ahead by the SEC in early October, according to Bloomberg analysts.

Valkyrie Greenlit to Purchase ETH Futures for its Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFsValkyrie becomes first U.S. firm to offer both Ethereum and Bitcoin futures contracts, following SEC approval to modify its existing BTC ETF.

| Ether Futures ETFs Emerge as SEC Extends Bitcoin ETF Decision WindowNoelle Acheson, the mind behind Crypto Is Macro Now newsletter, delves into the SEC's crypto ETF delay, paving the way for a surge in ether futures ETFs, reshaping the crypto investment landscape.

SEC Delays Review of Spot BTC ETFs: BlackRock, Invesco, and Bitwise Await ApprovalSEC delays spot Bitcoin ETF reviews amid speculations about U.S. government shutdown.

SEC Still Considering Bitcoin ETFs, Gensler Says, but Shutdown Threatens DelayMany analysts believe a recent court ruling paves the way for the launch of multiple Bitcoin ETFs.

Bitwise intends to begin trading ether futures ETFs on MondayAsset manager Bitwise intends to list and begin trading two new Ethereum futures ETFs on Monday next week.

Also Read:

Ethereum price outperforms Bitcoin on speculation that SEC may approve ETH futures ETF sooner

It comes as firms line up to launch their Ether futures ETFs come Monday, October 2. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst and ETF expert James Seyffart and colleague Eric Balchunas have given a list of possible ETH futures ETFs set to debut on Monday. The list of nine funds will be issued by VanEck, BitWise, ProShares, Valkyrie, Kelly ETFs, andETFs set for October 2 listing

This list bases on the assumption that they are all operationally ready to go and that there will not be any last-minute entrants. It is worth mentioning that Hashdex ought to have been on the list, but then the firm’s partnership with Kelly will not be happening.

According to Seyffart, the combined assets under management (AUM) for all the nine ETH futures ETF products could range between 100 and 200 million. Balchunas has given the same estimate for the total AUM for the nine issuers, basing his assumption on the logic that BTC futures did $1 billion while ETH funds globally have 20% the AUM of Bitcoin funds. The ETF expert also anticipates that issuers will tap their client list to get as much volume or flow as they can get early.

With expectations of an announcement early Monday around 9:30 AM, Balchunas says the simultaneous premiere will be unprecedented. Specifically, having this many ETFs doing the same thing launching same day will make for a “fascinating experiment and great foreshadow or undercard to the spot race.”As a side note, up to 68 ETFs have launched in September alone, without including the list of nine expected to debut on Monday. It translates to a pace of more than three per day. According to Balchunas, which is a new all-time record.Crypto ETF FAQsAn Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.Cryptos feed

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.